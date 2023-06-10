Roman Reigns Announced For Championship Match At WWE Supershow

WWE and The Heritage Bank Center are advertising a WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match at next weekend’s WWE Supershow at the venue in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, June 17.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Rey Mysterio.

This will be Roman Reigns’ first title defense since beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April. In addition, Seth Rollins will defend his new WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The event will also feature Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, The Usos, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley, and more.