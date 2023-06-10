WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Indy Event Cancelled After Chicago Shuts Down Venue

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2023

Indy Event Cancelled After Chicago Shuts Down Venue

AAW has announced that tonight’s event has been cancelled after the city of Chicago shut down its host venue, Irving Hall.

The announcement posted on Twitter reads:

Irving Hall was shut down by the city last night. We tried to pull something together but on super short notice, we couldn’t make it happen. We are forced to cancel tonight’s event. We will begin the refund process as soon as possible.

Three Big Matches Set For Monday’s WWE RAW

Three must-see matches have been announced for the June 12 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network. The three matches were announced during a comm [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 10, 2023 05:20PM


Tags: #aaw #chicago

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82349/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer