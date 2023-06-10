Indy Event Cancelled After Chicago Shuts Down Venue

AAW has announced that tonight’s event has been cancelled after the city of Chicago shut down its host venue, Irving Hall.

The announcement posted on Twitter reads:

“Irving Hall was shut down by the city last night. We tried to pull something together but on super short notice, we couldn’t make it happen. We are forced to cancel tonight’s event. We will begin the refund process as soon as possible.”

— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) June 10, 2023