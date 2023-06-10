Eric Bischoff Baffled Why IMPACT Wrestling Dropped "Joker" Sting Character

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff recently reflected on "Joker" Sting in TNA / IMPACT Wrestling and not understanding why the company dropped the gimmick so soon:

“I, for the life of me, can’t figure out why the hell did we let that go," Bischoff said of the "Joker" Sting character in IMPACT Wrestling. "Why did we let it die? There had to be a reason. I don’t know what it was. But there had to be a reason because it was a much more interesting character than even Crow Sting. It had more room to move because he had the use of dialogue."

Bischoff added, "In Sting’s interviews prior to the Joker character, they were still good, […] but they were kind of one-dimensional for the most part. This Joker character version of the Crow character, I think was just way more interesting because it had more room to move."