Unexpected Title Change At IMPACT Against All Odds, Slammiversary Main Event Set

Alex Shelley has become the new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

The main event of IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds saw Shelley defeat Steve Maclin to capture the world title. Shelley won the match delivering his Shellshock finisher. After the match, Shelley celebrated with partner Chris Sabin, who captured the X-Division Title earlier in the night for a record 9th time.

This is Shelley’s first reign as World Champion ending the reign of Maclin which began on April 16 when he defeated Kushida to win the vacant title at Rebellion.

Shelley will now defend the IMPACT World Title against new #1 contender Nick Aldis at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 15 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.