WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Chris Sabin Wins The X-Division Champion For The 9th Time At IMPACT Against All Odds

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2023

Chris Sabin Wins The X-Division Champion For The 9th Time At IMPACT Against All Odds

Chris Sabin has won the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship for an impressive 9th time.

Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds pay-per-view saw Sabin defeat Trey Miguel to capture the X-Division Title. Sabin got the pin after a Cradle Shock, despite Miguel spraying his eyes with paint.

Sabin has the record for most X-Division Title reigns since passing the six reigns held by AJ Styles, Jay Lethal and Austin Aries.


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #against all odds

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82340/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer