Chris Sabin Wins The X-Division Champion For The 9th Time At IMPACT Against All Odds

Chris Sabin has won the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship for an impressive 9th time.

Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds pay-per-view saw Sabin defeat Trey Miguel to capture the X-Division Title. Sabin got the pin after a Cradle Shock, despite Miguel spraying his eyes with paint.

Sabin has the record for most X-Division Title reigns since passing the six reigns held by AJ Styles, Jay Lethal and Austin Aries.