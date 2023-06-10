Chris Sabin Wins The X-Division Champion For The 9th Time At IMPACT Against All Odds

Chris Sabin has won the IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship for an impressive 9th time.
Saturday's IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds pay-per-view saw Sabin defeat Trey Miguel to capture the X-Division Title. Sabin got the pin after a Cradle Shock, despite Miguel spraying his eyes with paint.
Sabin has the record for most X-Division Title reigns since passing the six reigns held by AJ Styles, Jay Lethal and Austin Aries.
EXCLUSIVE: @SuperChrisSabin is a 9 TIME X Division Champion!#AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/cquNrbv8ab— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023
