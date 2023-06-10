WWE Set To Unify Women’s Tag Team Championships

The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be unified with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles very soon.

A match to unify the titles will take place in two weeks' time. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will meet on the June 23 edition of SmackDown.

This comes follows a confrontation that took place on Friday’s SmackDown between the two teams.

Fyre and Dawn were called up from NXT to the SmackDown roster during the 2023 WWE Draft and brought with them the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles. They had won them back on April 1 at WWE Stand and Deliver, defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James.