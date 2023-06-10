WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Charlotte Flair Returns And Challenges Asuka For Newly Presented WWE Women’s Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2023

Charlotte Flair made her return to Frinday's WWE Smackdown while Asuka was receiving the new WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE Official Adam Pearce presented Asuka with the brand new WWE Women’s Championship. Asuka will now hold the title while giving up the RAW Women’s Title.

The nameplate on the belt reads WWE Women’s Undisputed Championship although the company has yet to call it an Undisputed Title. They are calling it the new WWE Women’s Championship at present.

Asuka has been holding the RAW Women’s Title while she was on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair returned after making her first appearance since losing the Smackdown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Flair made it known she wanted a shot at Asuka’s new WWE Women’s Title. Asuka would go on to accept the challenge from Flair and this will take place on the June 30 edition of SmackDown in London, England.


