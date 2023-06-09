WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Miro’s AEW TV Return Officially Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2023

Miro hasn’t been in the ring since AEW All Out 2022, where he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin against the House of Black. Miro, Sting, and Allin won the match.

Miro returned on the March 11 episode of Dynamite for a backstage segment before disappearing again and many have wondered if he will ever fully return to television.

Today AEW confirmed that Miro will return on June 17, when AEW Collision will premiere on TNT. Miro was featured in the promotional materials when AEW Collision was first announced.

Tags: #aew #miro #collision

