Backstage News On Stipulations For Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2023

WWE is reportedly working on a third match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

The match is expected to take place at WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit. A Collar Match was rejected by one of the competitors.

A report from The Wrestling Observer notes another stipulation discussed is a Bull Rope match, although there are multiple other ideas on the table, and no final decision has been made.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash last month, but then Lesnar got his revenge and won at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
