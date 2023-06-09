WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Title To Be Revealed and Presented On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2023

WWE has announced that a Women's Championship presentation will take place on tonight’s SmackDown with current RAW champion Asuka receiving a new title belt.

Asuka enters the show as the Raw Women’s Champion despite being a member of the SmackDown roster

"Tonight on SmackDown, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will have a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation," WWE wrote in the announcement. "The WWE Universe will be waiting with bated breath to see how Asuka reacts and what the new design will look like."

Asuka became RAW Women’s Champion by defeating Bianca Belair at WWE Night of Champions in late May. 

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

- RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation

- Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

- Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

- Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

- Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

- How will The Usos react to what happened last week with The Bloodline?

