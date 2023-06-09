Watch Samoa Joe Appear In New "Twisted Metal" Series For Peacock

A video has been released taking a look at AEW/ROH star Samoa Joe’s role in the upcoming "Twisted Metal" series which will air on Peacock. Joe plays Sweet Tooth.

The series also features Anthony Mackie, Tahj Vaughans, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelle Ramos, and Michael Carollo. Below is the synopsis for the show:

“In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, John Doe, a talkative milkman with amnesia, is given a mission to traverse the desolate world to deliver a cryptic package in order to stay alive. Alongside the assistance of Quiet, a rash car thief, Doe faces a life-altering opportunity but must confront ruthless marauders in deadly and destructive vehicles to secure a chance at a better future.”

The new series will appear on Peacock on July 27.