WWE Expected To Reveal Details On New Brand Soon

WWE shut down the NXT UK brand last year and announced that they were going to launch NXT Europe at some point in 2023, many are wondering if that will still be the case given we are halfway through 2023.

In an update on the matter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted, "News is supposed to come late this summer in some capacity."

WWE has not announced anything official as yet and not much is known about the direction of the new brand but it looks still to be in the works.

We'll keep you updated.

