WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Expected To Reveal Details On New Brand Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2023

WWE Expected To Reveal Details On New Brand Soon

WWE shut down the NXT UK brand last year and announced that they were going to launch NXT Europe at some point in 2023, many are wondering if that will still be the case given we are halfway through 2023.

In an update on the matter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted, "News is supposed to come late this summer in some capacity."

WWE has not announced anything official as yet and not much is known about the direction of the new brand but it looks still to be in the works.

We'll keep you updated.

If you would like to join WNS as a news reporter with paid incentive, please check out the link below:

WNS Is Looking To Hire A News Reporter With Paid Incentives

WNS is looking for a keen news reporter to join our team who displays an intricate knowledge of professional wrestling, particularly WWE, AE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2023 11:58AM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt europe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82327/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer