ITV Viewership For AEW In The UK Has "Declined Greatly"

AEW is set to make its much-anticipated debut in the United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium for the All In 2023 show on August 27.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the event had sold 65,745 tickets with a gate of around $8.3 million. The venue will be set up to hold around 75,00 fans, although it can hold up to 90,000.

Despite an almost sell-out show, Meltzer reports AEW television viewership isn't going so well, "It’s actually become amazing about U.K. ratings on ITV4 since the announcement of Wembley. Not only, as noted before, have ratings not gone up since the announcement, but they’ve actually declined greatly."

AEW airs on ITV (tape delay), which is a free-to-air channel requiring no subscription and is available to around 27 million viewers.