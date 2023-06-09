WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Company To Bring Back WCW’s Triple Cage Match

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on the WCW triple cage match and if WWE should bring it back for the modern era. Booker said:

“Yeah, I think if anybody can make it work, it would be WWE. You know, they got the budget and the manpower to actually be able to secure something like that. That cage is crazy. And I remember the concept from Ready to Rumble, right? It was crazy. It looked awesome. It looked from a movie perspective, it actually looked awesome. I don’t know if it will work today though. Something I would be willing to explore, I tell you that. Well, like I said, I think if anybody, if anybody could do it, WWE could definitely pull something off like that. I definitely love to see it.”

On his favorite gimmick matches: “Like of all time. I guess the San Francisco 49ers match. No man. But my favorite game is a match. It goes back to a day you probably wouldn’t even remember but it was called the Coal Miner’s Glove match started right here. They did that match here in Houston, TX. The coal miner’s glove batch was always intriguing for me to see the guy get that glove on and go to work with it when the cage matches and you know, the ladder matches, you know, stuff like that. But for me, it’s just that that match right there had a certain vibe about it.