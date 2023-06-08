WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Latest On The Cavinder Twins Following Recent NXT Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 08, 2023

WWE NIL (Next in Line) signees Hanna and Haley Cavinder were featured on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, wearing Chase U gear and celebrating Thea Hail’s win. The twins are college basketball stars.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed the Cavinder Twins have not signed a talent deal with WWE despite appearing on the broadcast on USA Network.

They are only signed to their NIL (Next in Line) deal for now.

WWE reportedly hopes to get them training soon with the twins recently revealing that they didn't grow up wrestling fans, but WWE appealed to them because it's entertainment. 

Tags: #wwe #nil #next in line #hanna cavinder #haley cavinder #cavinder twins

