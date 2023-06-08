Jim Ross Recalls Randy Savage Being A "Great Pain In The Ass" To Work With

The legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling until his sudden passing in 2011. He has long been a fan favorite but behind the scenes he has often been described as difficult to work with.

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross recalled Randy Savage’s reaction to being called in to do studio promos:

"Great pain in the ass. A magnificent pain in the ass. Randy Savage cornered me one day and almost wanted to fight because he thought I was taking advantage of his time when it was orders from headquarters that we wanted to use Savage. That’s Vince’s deal, but he didn’t tell Randy, so Randy found out he was doing some promos for markets that didn’t even have live events, but I was under the orders of the chairman [Vince McMahon]. Savage had a screw loose anyway. Very talented. Very, very talented. Very unique, but he was very, I won’t say weak. He was insecure as hell."

Jim Ross also recalled what Randy Savage was like to work with at the announce desk:

"Working with Savage was not easy. It really wasn’t. Again, he’s paranoid all the time. He didn’t trust anybody. ‘Why did you say that? What did you say? What did you mean by that? Shut up. God damn it. It’s pro wrestling. Hell, I don’t know what I meant. Do you know what you meant? That was not fun."