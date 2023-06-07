WWE & AEW Costume Designer Retiring "Imminently"

Sandra Gray is officially retiring from the world of pro wrestling after making ring gear for many of the top wrestlers over a 30-year career, according to Fightful Select.
The Veteran costume designer got her big break in 1994 when Sable approached her to make ring gear for her then-boyfriend Marc Mero. She spent her time making gear for WCW stars until the promotion was acquired by WWE in 2001.
During her time in WWE, Gray was featured on the reality show Total Divas making gear for the likes of Nikki Bella and Naomi. She has also worked alongside Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Dolph Ziggler to help them craft their look.
Gray left WWE in 2015 and Brandi Rhodes helped sign her to AEW in 2019.
She will continue working to make gear for Cody Rhodes.
WNS wishes Gray all the very best in her retirement.
⚡ AEW, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Jake Roberts and More Pay Tribute To The Iron Sheik
As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. The world of pro wrestling is taking to social media [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 07, 2023 06:07PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com