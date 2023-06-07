WWE & AEW Costume Designer Retiring "Imminently"

Sandra Gray is officially retiring from the world of pro wrestling after making ring gear for many of the top wrestlers over a 30-year career, according to Fightful Select.

The Veteran costume designer got her big break in 1994 when Sable approached her to make ring gear for her then-boyfriend Marc Mero. She spent her time making gear for WCW stars until the promotion was acquired by WWE in 2001.

During her time in WWE, Gray was featured on the reality show Total Divas making gear for the likes of Nikki Bella and Naomi. She has also worked alongside Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Dolph Ziggler to help them craft their look.

Gray left WWE in 2015 and Brandi Rhodes helped sign her to AEW in 2019.

She will continue working to make gear for Cody Rhodes.

WNS wishes Gray all the very best in her retirement.