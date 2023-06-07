AEW, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Jake Roberts and More Pay Tribute To The Iron Sheik

As reported earlier, WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has passed away at the age of 81. The world of pro wrestling is taking to social media to comment on the legends passing, including Triple H, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and many more.

Triple H:

"The legend. An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business. My condolences to The Iron Sheik’s family, friends and fans.”

Mick Foley:

“REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK – The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic matches – his WWE title victory over Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 1983 and his “Boot Camp Match” with Sgt Slaughter at MSG in August, 1984. I also had the honor of wrestling the iron sheik for the first and only time – on a tour of Dominica in 1987. Khosrow Vaziri was truly one of a kind. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who loved him.”

Flair said: “My Dear Friend Khosrow Vaziri!!! We Started Wrestling Together In 1972. Seems Like So Long Ago! We Crossed Paths So Many Times Over The Years & You Were Always So Entertaining. The Greatest Line You Ever Said To Me In 1972: “If I Had Your Hair, I Would Be With Elizabeth Taylor!” Rest In Peace My Friend. Be As Entertaining To God As You Were To All Of Us!”

