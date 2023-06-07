Matt Hardy Say's Randy Orton’s Body Is “Messed Up” After Years Of RKOs

Randy Orton has been out of the ring for over a year now and there has been much speculation about his future with some believing he could retire from the ring and others suggesting he might go part-time to allow his body some rest.

During the latest, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast Hardy revealed he has been doing some balance training after talking to Randy Orton who revealed he has balance issues following years of landing on his back with RKOs:

“But I’ve been doing balance training because just like, I had a long conversation with Randy Orton. He was talking about how messed up his body was just from doing the RKO over and over and over again and you know, I told him, ‘You can only imagine how my hips and lower back feel after all those leg drops over all the years.’

“But he was just talking about how bad his balance was, that he didn’t realize and that kind of got me thinking and I’ve done more balance training than anything else recently and I feel like it’s helped me on my movement and whatnot and hopefully my flexibility.”