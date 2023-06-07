WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Plans To Slowly Introduce Former NXT Star To SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 07, 2023

During the 2023 WWE Draft, a few NXT stars were called up the main roster.

Names such as Grayson Waller, Zoey Stark, Indi Hartwell, Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Veer Mahaan), Odyssey Jones, Pretty Deadly, and others all landed on the red and blue brands.

Insider source Boozer #BWE, reports regarding Waller, “He's good. It's a matter of slowly introducing him.”

It remains unclear when Waller will debut in-ring on SmackDown.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #grayson waller

