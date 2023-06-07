Seth Rollins Returning To WWE NXT For Unexpected Match?

WWE has for a number of months supplied main roster stars to NXT to help elevate the future stars of the promotion. This week's episode on Tuesday featured Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke and now Bron Breakker wants Seth Rollins to return!

Breakker was seen attacking Ilja Dragunov during the broadcast however, toward the end of the night Breakker issued a surprise challenge to Rollins to meet him for the title on the white and gold brand. Seth Rollins has yet to respond to the challenge.