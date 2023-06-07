WWE NXT RESULTS (6/6/2023)

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner.

The regular "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started on this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from Orlando, FL.

Baron Corbin Explains His Actions, Ilja Dragunov Challenges Him

As soon as that wraps up, we shoot straight into the backstage area of the CWC inside the WWE PC where we see Baron Corbin arriving to the building. He arrogantly walks through the backstage area and tells a production assist to hit his music.

His music plays and he continues his arrogant strut out through the curtain and down to the ring as we see footage of his sneak attack at the end of last week's NXT. Corbin says he thought he was done in NXT. He talks about dominating on the WWE main roster and headlining PPVs.

Corbin mentions seeing NXT Superstars move up to the WWE main roster and after time, start to be cocky moving up. He calls himself one of the O.G.s of FCW who helped sell places out. The fans clap, he tells them to stop because they've never done it before. He tells them to get off his bandwagon.

He says he's gonna see to it that every class drafted up from here on out is owned by him. He says he's gonna make their lives hell. He calls them all soft and weak. He says that all lays with the NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. He then gloats about beating him down.

As he continues talking, the theme for Ilja Dragunov hits. He makes his way down to the ring and asks Corbin to give him the chance to introduce himself. He says his name and gets in Corbin's face. Corbin says he knows who he is but asks what he wants.

Dragunov says he came out here to look Corbin straight in the eyes and tell him, he's not soft nor weak. He tells him he's had matches in six WrestleManias, ended Kurt Angle's career and is the last man to beat Roman Reigns. Dragunov isn't impressed. He challenges him to a match tonight.

Trick Williams Attacks Baron Corbin

After the challenge is laid out for tonight, Dragunov leaves but Corbin stays in the ring. He is attacked from behind by Trick Williams. Williams delivers a measure of revenge for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes after the attack last week.

Duke Hudson Picks Up Thea Hail After Training

We see Thea Hail leaving the gym after working out with Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. She is full of energy but also looks exhausted. She yells back at Dempsey to bring it next time. Duke Hudson approaches her and tries warning her not to get too friendly with Dempsey and Gulak.

The Schism vs. Diamond Mine

Now the team of The Schism with Ava Raine make their way down to the ring for six-person tag-team action. As the trio settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a "moments ago" graphic on the bottom of the screen and then see Bron Breakker shouting at Ilja Dragunov after attacking him backstage. He yells at him liking pain and asks how he liked that.

From there, we return inside the CWC where the Diamond Mine trio of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile make their way down to the ring. They settle inside and jaw back and forth with The Schism.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The Creed Brothers jump into the early offensive lead.

We see them once again utilize their viral tag suplex spot, where Brutus and Julius take turns holding an opponent up in the suplex position, only to tag their partner and pass him off to the other man, multiple times, before suplexing him down to the mat.

Ava Raine gets tagged in and she yells and demands Ivy Nile come in the ring. Once she does, she leans back and tags right out before anything happens. Creed comes back in and goes to work on him.

Ivy tags in and suplexes Brutus onto The Schism. She is then launched onto them by Julius. The crowd lights up for that one and as the action continues, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Jagger Reid being dealt with by the referee, which allows Ava Raine to headbutt Ivy Nile with a mask on for the win.

Winners: The Schism

Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport

We head to another commercial break after a jail segment where Stacks talks to Tony D'Angelo through the glass in prison. D'Angelo has big plans. When we return, we see Von Wagner being taken to therapy by Robert Stone but being wary of taking part after seeing the person before him coming out crying.

Now we head back inside the CWC where Dani Palmer and Blair Davenport make their respective entrances to the ring for our next match of the evening. The bell sounds and we're off and running with this one.

As Blair and Dani mix it up in the early goings, we hear Vic Joseph and Booker T talking on commentary about how Davenport recently revealed herself to be the person behind the mystery attacks on the women's division.

Davenport settles into the offensive lead. As she works over Palmer, we hear the commentators promise to give an update on Ilja Dragunov's condition when they get an update on his condition later in the evening. Davenport hits a falcon arrow for the win. After the match, we head to another commercial.

Winner: Blair Davenport

McKenzie Mitchell Interviews Tiffany Stratton

When we shoot backstage, we see McKenzie Mitchell standing by with NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. She talks about tonight's battle royal to determine the first challenger of her title. She is asked who she thinks will win. She mentions Lyra Valkyria.

Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams

Now we return inside the CWC where Baron Corbin's theme hits and out he comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles in the ring, the commentators talk about all he got off his chest at the start of tonight's show.

The theme for Trick Williams plays and out he comes as the commentators inform us that NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes isn't here tonight. The fans break out in a "Whoop that Trick!" chant as he settles inside the squared circle.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Corbin jump into the early offensive lead. As he continues beating down the champ's right-hand man, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Corbin continuing to soften up the knee of Trick. Trick starts to fire up for a comeback but when he goes for his finisher, his leg gives out on him. Corbin hits his End of Days finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Baron Corbin

Hard Hitting Home Truths With Nathan Frazer & Dragon Lee

We head to a Hard Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer after the match. He talks briefly and then introduces his new international correspondent, Dragon Lee. Lee appears and introduces a segment with five funny new names for Noam Dar and his crew. Frazer challenges Dar to a showdown for the Heritage Cup on next week's show.

Wes Lee Approaches Mustafa Ali Backstage

Now we shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing by with Mustafa Ali. She asks him about being in NXT. He calls himself Free Agent Ali and mentions his quest to capture gold. He is asked about his match with Joe Gacy tonight. In walks Wes Lee. He respectfully offers a title shot to Ali. Ali says he doesn't want anything handed to him, he wants to earn it.

Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy

We head back inside the CWC in the WWE PC and the familiar sounds of Mustafa Ali's entrance theme music hits the house speakers. The free agent Superstar from the WWE main roster settles in the ring for our next match.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Ali in the ring waiting for his opponent. The theme for Joe Gacy plays and out he comes.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Gacy jumps into the early offensive lead, blasting Ali down to the mat and going to work on him in the corner. Ali hits a hurricanrana off the ropes to shift the momentum in his favor.

Ali doesn't enjoy much time in the offensive driver's seat, as Gacy ends up Donkey Kong'ing the WWE main roster free agent awkwardly on the hard, unforgiving floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Ali tries firing up as the crowd rallies behind him.

Gacy looks for a back suplex but Ali flips over to avoid it. Unfortunately for him, he then runs right into a big DDT from Gacy. Gacy looks to splash Ali in the corner but runs into a big kick. Ali follows up with a blockbuster and heads to the top-rope.

Before he can do anything, Gacy blasts him with a right hand and climbs up after him. He looks for a super-plex but Ali stops him. Ali flips over and power-bombs Gacy off the ropes. He heads back to the top and connects with a 450 splash for the win.

After the match, Gacy's cronies hit the ring and the three try and attack Ali, only for Wes Lee and Tyler Bate to hit the ring to make the save.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Backstage With Everyone

Now we shoot backstage and we see Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs hyping up Fallon Henley before her inclusion in the number one contender battle royal. Up come Malik Blade and Edris Enofe and they banter a bit as Henley heads off to prepare for her battle royal.

Up walks Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. All but Blade and Enofe decide to go get some beefs. Blade and Enofe are approached by the Gallus trio. The NXT Tag-Team Champions tell Blade and Enofe they have no chance of beating the Gallus boys for the titles. Blade and Enofe say they're gonna do it next week.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

From there, we head back inside the CWC where the theme music for Eddy Thorpe hits. He makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a backstage interview with Noam Dar who is asked about the challenge from Nathan Frazer. We return inside the arena and Damon Kemp makes his way to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some decent back-and-forth action, we see this one wrap up with Thorpe scoring the pin fall victory despite Kemp having his foot on the ropes during the three-count.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe

Dabba Kato vs. Scrypts

Now we shoot backstage and we hear Gigi Dolin on the phone talking to her brother about the battle royal tonight. Up walks Kiana James, who plays the role of Jacy Jane, mocking Dolin for being close to her brother and telling her she has no shot in the battle royal tonight.

Dabba Kato walks by them both and the massive monster begins heading to the ring for our next match of the evening. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see Kato settling into the ring. His music dies down and then the theme for his opponent hits and out comes Scrypts. We see Kato completely dominate Scrypts from the word go.

Axiom ends up making his presence felt at ringside, getting involved on multiple occasions and frustrating Kato enough that Scrypts manages to roll him up for the shocking upset victory. After the match, Dabba Kato beats down Scrypts and Axiom.

Winner: Scrypts

No. 1 Contender Women's Battle Royal

When the match wraps up, we see The Schism talking when Joe Gacy is upset about not coming through tonight against Mustafa Ali. He says he will make things right next week. After this, we return inside the CWC where Lyra Valkyria's theme hits and out she comes.

It's main event time, as we get ready for the number one contender battle royal to determine the first challenger for new NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Valkyria settles in the ring and her music dies down.

Now the theme for Cora Jade hits and "The Resident Mean Girl of NXT" emerges to boos and jeers. She heads to the ring and settles inside as well. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Ali, Bate and Lee backstage. They mention their six-man tag-team match next week. Ali then talks Lee and Bate into a one-on-one showdown against each other and mentions his own Money in the Bank qualifying bout.

From there, we return in the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T announce matches for next week's show. We then see Roxanne Perez make her way to the ring, which is filled up with the NXT Women's division now, as most made their entrances during the break.

Dana Brooke comes out as a free agent and makes her way to the ring. The bell sounds and it's time to find out who is going to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship next.

We see three Superstars, including Gigi Dolin, eliminated within the first minute of the bout. Kiana James threw out Dolin as she promised she would do earlier in the show this evening. We see Thea Hail and Lash Legend each fly out to the floor for high spots, but neither are eliminated.

Hail is slammed into the steel steps by Legend, before she heads back into the ring. She ends up getting eliminated moments later. Legend and Jackson show sour grapes, pulling those who eliminated them out to the ringside area to brawl.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see the action still in progress. Valkyria is nearly eliminated but she hangs on and throws out someone else. Valkyria is thrown out seconds later anyways.

We're down to Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Cora Jade and Dana Brooke as the final four. Henley ends up throwing out James. Brooke goes to work on Jade and Henley. Henley tries to eliminate her but gets eliminated herself. Dana Brooke and Cora Jade duke it out when Thea Hail re-enters the mix as the commentators remind us she's still in it.

Hail gets some cheers from the Chase U fans in attendance. She and Brooke go to work on Cora Jade together. They try and eliminate her but Jade hangs on. Hail accidentally blasts Brooke. Jade then throws Hail out, but she lands on the apron.

Hail ends up throwing out Dana and Cora for the win. With the win, Thea Hail celebrates with Chase U as she earns herself the next women's title shot.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender To NXT Women's Title: Thea Hail

Bron Breakker Challenges Seth Rollins To Defend Title In NXT

We shoot to Bron Breakker in the parking lot, who talks about attacking Ilja Dragunov because he claimed to be the most violent. Breakker then talks about holding everyone accountable from this point on.

He mentions Seth "Freakin'" Rollins being the first-ever NXT Champion. He challenges him to come to NXT and put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line against him. He walks off and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!