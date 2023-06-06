WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UFC Champion Open To Joining WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Women’s Featherweight champion Amanda Nunes has commented on the possibility of joining WWE.

During an interview with the New York Post, Nunes said that she’d definitely consider making the transition to pro-wrestling if the offer was right. She said on following in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey:

"It depends on the contract, you know? 

If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career.

I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure, you guys will see me around anyways."

Tags: #wwe #ufc #amanda nunes

