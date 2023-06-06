WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Lots Of Praise" Heaped On WWE Superstar Following RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

Following Monday's WWE RAW "lots of praise" praise has been piled on one WWE Superstar following their big match in Hartford, Connecticut.

Prior to Monday's broadcast, Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for a first defense and Judgment Day’s Damian Priest accepted the match to compete for the new World Heavyweight Championship

PWInsider reports that Priest had received "lots of praise internally" for his work against Seth Rollins on Monday evening. This follows Priest being viewed highly following his match with Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023.

Watch the match below:

