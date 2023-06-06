"Lots Of Praise" Heaped On WWE Superstar Following RAW

Following Monday's WWE RAW "lots of praise" praise has been piled on one WWE Superstar following their big match in Hartford, Connecticut.

Prior to Monday's broadcast, Seth Rollins issued an open challenge for a first defense and Judgment Day’s Damian Priest accepted the match to compete for the new World Heavyweight Championship

PWInsider reports that Priest had received "lots of praise internally" for his work against Seth Rollins on Monday evening. This follows Priest being viewed highly following his match with Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023.

Watch the match below: