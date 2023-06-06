Ronda Rousey Reveals Guilt For Being Away From Her Baby

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Champion Ronda Rousey was recently interviewed by PEOPLE to promote her new television series Stars and Mars, during which she revealed she feels guilt from being away from her baby daughter named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.
That was the most challenging thing, just being away from my baby. I had a really hard time being away from her, and she was only 1½ when I was gone. It’s the cutest age and everything like that.
On the mom guilt she felt:
I was having a better and better experience, that I felt worse and worse about being away from her. And so, the mom guilt was compounding by the day, and I think that was more difficult than any part of the experience itself.
I’m just so much happier that I’m no longer ruminating over myself all day. I’m always thinking about her and focused on her and… I don’t know. Am I more considerate? I think the best part about it is that it’s mentally made me more healthy and made me stop beating myself up so much because I’m so concerned with taking care of her.
