WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Backstage News On Vince McMahon Involvement With Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

Backstage News On Vince McMahon Involvement With Monday's WWE RAW

Vince McMahon was backstage at Monday Night RAW for the first time since the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode.

PWInsider reports that although Vince McMahon was at RAW in Hartford, CT he did not run the show from the Gorilla position. McMahon is however reported to have "re-worked" the show and changed the order of segments and matches, although the changes he made were not significant enough to cause any stress for those working the show.

It is also being reported that One talent noted that "the band-aid has already been ripped off" in regard to McMahon’s influence and control and production and talent know he still calls the shots.

WWE RAW Results (6/5/2023)

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (6/5/2023) The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 06, 2023 11:34AM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82281/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer