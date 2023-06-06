Backstage News On Vince McMahon Involvement With Monday's WWE RAW

Vince McMahon was backstage at Monday Night RAW for the first time since the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode.

PWInsider reports that although Vince McMahon was at RAW in Hartford, CT he did not run the show from the Gorilla position. McMahon is however reported to have "re-worked" the show and changed the order of segments and matches, although the changes he made were not significant enough to cause any stress for those working the show.

It is also being reported that One talent noted that "the band-aid has already been ripped off" in regard to McMahon’s influence and control and production and talent know he still calls the shots.