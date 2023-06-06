WWE RAW Results (6/5/2023)

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (6/5/2023)

The following results are courtesy of Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) via RAJAH.com, our live coverage partner.

"WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." narrated by John Cena starts us off for this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. From there, we shoot live inside the XL Center in Hartford, CT. where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show.

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins & The Judgment Day Kick Off Raw

"BURN IT DOWN!!!"

After that blares through the house speakers, the crazy drums start and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins makes his way down to the ring to an enormous pop. The fans sing along with his theme song as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes his way down to the ring.

He starts off by welcoming Hartford to "Monday Night Rollins." He claims his first weeks as champion has been a non-stop party. In the midst of it, he asked himself when the last time was when there was a World Heavyweight Championship match on Monday Night Raw.

Rollins says he had to go into the Wayback Machine because it has been nearly two years since the last world title match on Raw. He says two years is too damn long. He mentions putting out an open challenge for tonight that was answered by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Seth admits he's honestly excited about their match tonight. He says he said last week he mentioned how he wanted to face everyone -- all of the best. He says whether anyone wants to admit it, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and company are as good as it gets.

As he continues to talk, he is interrupted by the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of The Judgment Day. Out comes 50-percent of the group, as Rollins' opponent for tonight, Damian Priest, heads to the ring with Finn Balor.

Rollins points out that Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are nowhere in sight and questions where they are gonna sneak attack from. Priest tells Rollins not to worry, because Dom and Rhea have their own business to tend to. He says he needs to only worry about him.

Damian goes on to admit that Seth is a worthy champion. He says his resume speaks for itself. Everyone he's been in the ring with, he's beaten. He says but so has he. Rollins then pulls Priest's punk card by daring him to keep The Judgment Day backstage and fight by himself tonight.

Finn tries speaking up against it, but Priest cuts him off and tells him it's cool. He tells Rollins he accepts. He warns him though that he will become champion by the end of the night and Rollins will go down as one of the shortest reigning champs of all time. Rollins laughs and says it's already been longer than "his," as he points to Finn. He drops the mic and laughs and dances off.

Women's Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

After the opener wraps up, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick run down the advertised lineup for tonight's show and then the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's theme hits. Out comes "The Man" to kick things off inside the ring on this week's show.

As "Big Time Becks" settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Lynch settled into the ring when her music cuts off.

The theme for her opponent plays and out comes Sonya Deville accompanied by her Complaint Department tag-team partner, Chelsea Green.. Deville settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Lynch looks for her Man-Handle Slam early on, but Deville avoids it and starts to take over on offense. The commentators talk about the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view coming to the O2 Arena in London, England this July.

As Becky starts to fight into the offensive lead, out of nowhere we hear the theme song for Trish Stratus. As the WWE Hall of Fame legend distracts Lynch, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this women's MITB qualifier.

When we return, we see Trish and Zoey Stark still standing at the top of the entrance ramp while Deville beats down Lynch in the ring. She takes Becky to the top rope and connects with a super-plex for a close near fall. We see Chelsea Green watching on from ringside as well.

Becky starts to fire back up but Green gets involved at ringside, hitting a pump kick on Lynch on the floor and then rolling her into the ring, where Deville immediately covers her. Lynch kicks out and the match continues.

The action continues with Green once again trying to get involved at ringside. This time, however, Lynch bounces Green and Deville off the barricade over and over again. Back in the ring, Lynch finishes Deville off for the win to qualify for the women's Money In The Bank. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women's Money In The Bank: Becky Lynch

A Look Back At An Explosive Bloodline Segment

When we return, we see a graphic touting 40 million views on social media and YouTube for The Bloodline segment from this past week's Friday Night SmackDown. We then shoot to an extensive video package looking back at the segment that saw Triple H present Roman Reigns with his new Universal Championship before The Usos crashed the party and all the madness ensued.

Imperium Confronts Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Backstage

After the package wraps up, we shoot backstage to Byron Saxton, who introduces two guys who knows The Bloodline well, the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions. He talks to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Zayn says he's not the type of guy to say I told you so, but it was good to see what he said would happen months ago. Kevin Owens speaks up and says, well, Jimmy did, but not Jey or Solo.

Up walks Imperium duo Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci talking trash. Owens flips out about them breaking the unwritten rule about showing up without their names being called. He asks if they have some turtle-neck shopping to do.

GUNTHER walks up and tells Owens he needs to teach him some discipline. Owens says they can fix it. There's a ring out there with thousands of people. He says let's go. Sami tries stopping him but Kevin says no it's time to fight.

Kevin Owens vs. GUNTHER

With that said, we shoot inside the XL Center again where we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Kevin Owens. "The Prize Fighter" emerges and heads to the ring accompanied by Sami Zayn.

As a fired up Owens settles in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Owens in the ring ready to rock and roll when his music finally fades down.

Now the theme for the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion plays and out comes GUNTHER. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by his fellow Imperium pals Kaiser and Vinci.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some good back-and-forth action early on. Owens pulls into the early offensive lead, but it doesn't last for long as GUNTHER begins to take over.

GUNTHER dumps Owens on the back of his neck with a big German suplex. Owens rolls out to the floor, where Zayn comes and checks on him. GUNTHER comes out after him and Owens tries chopping his way to freedom, but GUNTHER bounces him off the barricade.

We see GUNTHER then Donkey Kong "The Prize Fighter" off the hard part of the ring apron. After Owens crashes and burns on the floor at ringside, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Owens in the middle of attempting a swanton off the top-rope, only for GUNTHER to get his knees up and Owens take the bad fall. GUNTHER settles back into a comfortable offensive lead from there.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion taunts Sami Zayn at ringside as he continues to show his dominance over one-half of the Undisputed Tag-Team Champions inside the ring. The fans start to come alive, trying to rally behind Owens.

After taking a horrendous beating for another few minutes, Owens starts to show signs of life again. He starts blasting GUNTHER with clotheslines and super kicks, but can't seem to knock the big man off his feet. Finally he does and hits a cannonball splash in the corner for a near fall attempt.

GUNTHER slows him down yet again and takes him to the top-rope where he lunges him off with a big side-super-plex. Owens takes over again after this, hitting a big spot that levels the I-C champ. We see Zayn jumping up and down like a fan-boy at ringside.

Owens goes for the swanton and connects. Zayn starts fighting it out with Kaiser and Vinci at ringside and then Owens looks for a Stunner on Kaiser and connects, but GUNTHER ends up finishing off Owens by rolling him up. Big win for GUNTHER in a really good match. We head to another commercial after the match.

Winner: GUNTHER

Matt Riddle Beats Down Kaiser & Vinci

When we return from the break, we see highlights of GUNTHER's win and then we shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing by with Matt Riddle. Before he can say much of anything, up comes Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The two try and strong-arm Riddle. "The Original BRO" completely snaps and ends up taking both guys out by himself, turning beat red in the process. "I don't know if I've ever seen that side of Riddle," says Corey Graves after the segment.

Former NXT Women's Tag Champs Challenge WWE Women's Tag Champs

Now we shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with his special guests at this time, the new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey.

The two talk about being destined for this since they each ended their respective MMA careers. Rousey declares that they are going to inject some respect into the women's tag-team scene in WWE.

As they continue talking, up walks former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They claim this is the best idea for their main roster debuts. Rousey asks if they are from munchkin-land. It sounds like a fight is on.

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

We head back inside the arena where "Bad Reputation" plays as "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey and "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler emerge and head down to the ring.

As the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions settle inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see the tag champs settled in the ring and Rousey's music dies down.

The theme for their opponents hits and out comes the former NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions Carter and Chance. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Baszler and Carter kick things off for their respective teams. We see Baszler jump into the early offensive lead and then tag in Rousey. Chance ends up tagging in as well and she hits a wild high spot from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, we see Baszler sneak in a shot behind the ref's back. This allows Rousey to take over and focus her attack on the arm of her opponent. Baszler tags back in and the dominance continues from the champs to an isolated Chance.

As the action continues, we see Chance and Carter fight back into the offensive lead. They each hit some big dives off the top but Rousey and Baszler take over again. We see a blind tag nearly help Carter and Chance pull off the upset by rolling Baszler up from behind. Baszler puts her finisher on Carter and gets the submission win.

Winners and STILL WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Backstage With Ricochet, Bronson Reed & Shinsuke Nakamura

We shoot backstage and see Ricochet shadow-boxing. In walks Bronson Reed who talks trash about him and then Shinsuke Nakamura enters the picture. He taunts Reed about his recent victory over him. Reed walks off and Ricochet jokes with Nakamura about handing him a loss.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

Now we head back inside the XL Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Ricochet's theme song. Out he comes to the ring for our next match of the evening. He heads to the ring to a nice pop from the Hartford crowd.

As he settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Ricochet in the ring waiting as his music wraps up.

The familiar sounds of Shinsuke Nakamura's theme plays and the Japanese legend emerges to the sounds of his music and the fans singing along as the rock-violin plays. "The King of Strong Style" settles in the ring and his music cuts off.

We hear the bell sound and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see some basic back-and-forth action in the early goings and then Ricochet pulls ahead, connecting with a big high spot before we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Nakamura hit an exploder suplex and then set Ricochet up for his finisher. Ricochet ends up countering as Nakamura charged at him with a single legged code-breaker.

The action continues and we see Ricochet and Nakamura heading to the top-rope when Bronson Reed appears out of nowhere and attacks Nakamura. He then hits a double splash to Nakamura and Ricochet. After the match, Reed hits his Tsunami off the top.

Winner via DQ: Ricochet

Miz TV With Special Guest Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley

After a quick backstage segment with Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri, we see Cody Rhodes in a suit-and-tie with his cast on his arm walking the hallways backstage. He will be on Miz TV next when we return.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see The Miz in the ring, which is decked out with his Miz TV set. He welcomes us to Miz TV and introduces his guest at this time.

With that said, the theme for "The American Nightmare" plays and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop. He sits down with Miz, who asks him about his open challenge to Brock Lesnar for another fight and asks if that was stupid.

Cody calls Miz by his real first name, Mike, to which Miz cuts him off and says his name is "The Miz, first name The, last name, Miz." Cody then continues and talks about it being the first time he's heard it called stupid. He says it's a little ballsy, and says Miz knows something about little balls. The fans respond with the appropriate chant.

Miz then goes on to talk about inviting another guest who deals with the same issues Cody does as a multiple-generation performer. He then introduces his surprise guest at this time -- Dominik Mysterio. Corey Graves can't believe Miz managed to book him.

The crowd goes irate with boos as Dom-Dom heads out with Mami, Rhea Ripley, by his side. The two head to the ring to an enormous amount of boos, as you would expect. Dom talks, or tries to as the fans boo, about Cody having a kid at home. He says he's just like Rey, another dead-beat dad.

Cody goes on to mock Dom for his "Hard Times" served in his 15-minute prison sentence. He then says he's right about Rey not being a perfect father. He says he knows he's made some mistakes because he's looking at one now. Dom hides behind Ripley and then sneaks around and slaps him in the face.

We see Dom taunting Cody from behind Ripley as they head up the ramp. Cody, frustrated, turns around and knocks out The Miz with his cast. His theme plays again to end the segment.

Women's Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

After we see highlights of the Seth Rollins and Damian Priest segment from earlier in the show, we see Priest working out live backstage as he prepares for tonight's WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event.

Now we shoot back inside the XL Center where Trish Stratus' theme hits. Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend, who stops. Her music dies down and then the theme for Zoey Stark plays and out she comes.

The two head to the ring for our second of two Women's Money In The Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight's show. As she settles inside the squared circle, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the sounds of the legendary Hart family guitar screech as Natalya makes her way out. The women's wrestling legend heads to the ring and settles inside.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Nattie controls Stark early on, taking her to the mat and schooling her with some mat-based grappling skills. We see Trish watching on from ringside.

Nattie sells her knee early on. Trish points this out and shouts instructions to Zoey and then we see the newcomer from NXT start to focus her offensive attack on the lower limb of the women's wrestling legend.

We see Zoey dominate the offense for a few minutes and then Nattie manages to slap her Sharpshooter finisher on her. Stark screams in pain but eventually crawls to the ropes, forcing the referee to break the hold.

Now we see Trish sneak in a cheap shot, kicking the weakened knee of Nattie. Back in the ring, Stark hits her Z-360 finisher and score the pin fall victory. With the win, she qualifies for the Women's Money In The Bank match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women's Money In The Bank: Zoey Stark

Paul Heyman Hypes Up Jey Uso's Decision

We shoot backstage and we see Paul Heyman. He informs us his name and job description and then talks about how on WWE Friday Night SmackDown we will bare witness to a family drama playing out in front of our very eyes when Jey Uso makes his historic choice.

He says as "The Wise Man" he's tasked at times to deliver unpleasant news, no matter how bad it is. Even if he's got to deliver it to our "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. He says this is one of those times.

He says the news is not pleasant. He says the news will rip apart the entire A'naoi dynasty. He says Jey will make his choice this Friday and he will choose and stand by his brother -- Solo.

You can share a womb with your twin, Jimmy, he says, but you'll never be closer in life to him than you are to your "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. He says this Friday, live on SmackDown, Jey Uso will acknowledge that fact.

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Indus Sher

Now we shoot back inside the XL Center where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick hype tag-team action with Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Indus Sher.

When we return from the break, the commentators reveal Bronson Reed, GUNTHER, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance as the guests for this week's Raw Talk post-Raw show.

The theme for Indus Sher hits and out comes Veer and Sanga, accompanied by "The Modern Day Maharaja" Jinder Mahal. The trio settle into the ring, where we see former tag champs Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander waiting for them.

Veer blasts them with a huge clothesline before the bell even sounds. Indus Sher continue a savage beatdown on Alexander after getting Benjamin out of the picture. The ref waives this one off before it even gets started. Indus Sher make their statement, nonetheless.

Winners: No Contest

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins (C) vs. Damian Priest

It's main event time!

We head back inside the XL Center for our final match of the evening, as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his first televised defense against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Damian Priest's theme hits and out he comes by himself as promised. The Judgment Day are to stay backstage during this bout, per the agreement made between Priest and Rollins at the start of tonight's show.

Now the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion emerges and settles inside the squared circle. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Priest tries yapping at Rollins coming out of the gate, but the champ doesn't want to hear any of it. He starts drilling Priest with big punches and this one gets off with a bang. After enjoying some early control, we see Rollins on the defensive as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Priest still very much in control of this one. Rollins shows signs of life, but Priest keeps cutting his comeback attempts short. The action spills out to the floor, where Rollins hits a big spot on Priest across the commentary table.

Back in the ring, we see Priest pull ahead once again into the offensive lead. As he continues to beat down the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in his very first televised defense of his newly won title, we head to another mid-match commercial break.

As we return, we see Rollins trying to fight back into the lead a few times, only to again be stopped dead in his tracks by Priest each time. Priest hits a big head-lock driver for a close near fall in the ring after another big spot on the commentary table at ringside.

If Damian Priest didn't look like Roman Reigns Lite already, he steals a play out of "The Tribal Chief's" playbook, as 90-percent of his offense is verbal cockyness and taunting as he punishes Rollins. We see Finn Balor hit the ring for a surprise attack that the ref didn't see, despite the rules in this one.

Priest connects with his near-finisher in the ring after that and almost gets the win, but Rollins kicks out. Afterwards, Priest turns and looks upset, asking Balor why he is out there. Priest looks for Razor's Edge but Rollins escapes and blasts him with a super kick and a stomp for the pin fall victory.

After the match, Rollins is celebrating his first televised title defense in the ring when he is confronted by Finn Balor. The two stare each other down in the middle of the ring. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins