Update On Braun Strowman Following Neck Fusion Surgery

A small update has emerged on the status of WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman following major neck surgery.

According to PWInsider, Strowman was released from the hospital on Monday, June 5 following his surgery. There is no word on his return to the ring, but it is believed that Strowman won’t be back "anytime in the near future" and some sources noting he could be out until early 2024.

Strowman's last match was on the May 1 episode of RAW, teaming with Ricochet to defeat Otis & Chad Gable.

WNS wishes Strowman all the best with his recovery.