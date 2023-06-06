Former WWE Personality Likely Won't Join AEW Due To Mental Health Concerns

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has ruled out a friend joining All Elite Wrestling due to his mental health issues.

Jim Ross was recently asked about the commentary team for the upcoming AEW Collision show during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest. Ross noted that he didn’t know who would be on commentary for the show and ruled out WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo. J.R. said:

“He’s a friend of mine (J.R. said about Mauro Ranallo)… No (I don’t see him coming to AEW).

“He has mental health issues.

“He can help any organization, Mauro. Mauro Ranallo is that good. But he’s not a great traveller and that’s not knocking Mauro.

“It’s just he has issues that are more important than who’s doing Dynamite next week.”