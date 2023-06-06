WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Personality Likely Won't Join AEW Due To Mental Health Concerns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

Former WWE Personality Likely Won't Join AEW Due To Mental Health Concerns

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has ruled out a friend joining All Elite Wrestling due to his mental health issues.

Jim Ross was recently asked about the commentary team for the upcoming AEW Collision show during a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest. Ross noted that he didn’t know who would be on commentary for the show and ruled out WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo. J.R. said:

“He’s a friend of mine (J.R. said about Mauro Ranallo)… No (I don’t see him coming to AEW).

“He has mental health issues.

“He can help any organization, Mauro. Mauro Ranallo is that good. But he’s not a great traveller and that’s not knocking Mauro.

“It’s just he has issues that are more important than who’s doing Dynamite next week.”

"Lots Of Praise" Heaped On WWE Superstar Following RAW

Following Monday's WWE RAW "lots of praise" praise has been piled on one WWE Superstar following their big match in Hartford, Connecticut. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 06, 2023 01:47PM

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #aew #jim ross #mauro ranallo #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82286/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer