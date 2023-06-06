Jeff Jarrett Files Trademark For Goods & Services

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has filed a trademark for the term “Heat” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). He reportedly filed a trademark on the term on June 1 for Goods & Services. Here’s the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.