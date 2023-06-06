WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Jeff Jarrett Files Trademark For Goods & Services

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 06, 2023

Jeff Jarrett Files Trademark For Goods & Services

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has filed a trademark for the term “Heat” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). He reportedly filed a trademark on the term on June 1 for Goods & Services. Here’s the description:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Brandi Rhodes Warns WWE Superstar Following Monday's RAW

Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes has sent a warning to The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley following Monday's WWE RAW. During the Miz [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 06, 2023 02:07PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #aew #jeff jarrett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82291/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer