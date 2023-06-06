Brandi Rhodes Warns WWE Superstar Following Monday's RAW

Cody Rhodes’ wife Brandi Rhodes has sent a warning to The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley following Monday's WWE RAW.

During the Miz TV segment on the live broadcast, Dominik Mysterio slapped Cody Rhodes in the face and then he hid behind Rhea Ripley. This naturally led to Brandi coming to the defense of her husband on social media.

She tweeted, “Papa wont hit Mami… but Mommy will.” Ripley then responded with a GIF: