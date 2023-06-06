Booker T Addresses Rumors Of Ryback Possibility Joining AEW

During the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Ryback recently teasing going to AEW and possibly having a match with Goldberg. Check out what Booker T had to say on the subject below:

On a Goldberg vs. Ryback match:

“That’s not happening.”

On Ryback potentially joining AEW:

“But I have been hearing a lot of news, kind of like little chirps. I wouldn’t say news, just chirps about Ryback man. Ryback is trying to, you know, throw his name out there. I saw you posted a photo with you know like a silhouette of him in the background with the AW caption over it. You know, I mean All Elite caption over it. You know. So it seemed like he tried in the lobby to get back in this business and you think Ryback ever get back in man. Do you think the fans want to see Ryback? So what? So why would he get back here? Well, he might take a chance on it. I just wonder. Well, then it just went away. Any independent shows or anything like that? I remember Ryback doing this WWE work. One who only did WWE work came up in that system. I swear this dude talks like he’s been in the business for 100 years and worked at every base level. And I’m serious. I’m just saying I don’t know how difficult it was in the ring or anything like that. I don’t know how I’ve heard guys, you know, say that you know this, that wasn’t mad about them. But personally, I have no personal knowledge. But when Ryback left the company and went out on this world tour to bash everything about wrestling, even to the point where he said the titles aren’t real and now you want to try to get back in it, Guys like that, man. Just go home. Just go home.”

On Ryback saying negative about WWE:

“Just lost respect and that kind of stuff, too, you know? It’s just like, come on, bro, classless. It’s like you’ve burned, you blew the bridge up. So it’s like coming back to this business, it seems like you should be one to move on in life. And I’m not saying that just because I’m in this business. I’m just saying that because of what I say. Got out of it, and it seems like you just went on a world tour to mess up everything. Every bridge that you have built, every road that you have crossed is like you just, you know, screw it all up. I don’t know.”