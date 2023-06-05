WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Update On Lacey Evans Being Blasted By Daughter Of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2023

Update On Lacey Evans Being Blasted By Daughter Of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently called out WWE Superstar Lacey Evans over her new drill instructor ring attire.

Kelly Slaughter blasted Lacey Evans from her official Twitter handle. She reminded fans that there’s only one Sgt. Slaughter. She also referred to Lacey Evans as a poser in the NSFW tweet which is now deleted.

In an update, insider source @WrestleVotes noted the following…

“Adding to the Lacey Evans / Sgt. Slaughter story… back in January WWE asked Sarge to appear in the Lacey return vignettes, where he would “teach” & pass down the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter adamantly denied any involvement.”


Tags: #wwe #sgt slaughter #lacey evans

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82276/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer