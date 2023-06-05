Update On Lacey Evans Being Blasted By Daughter Of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently called out WWE Superstar Lacey Evans over her new drill instructor ring attire.

Kelly Slaughter blasted Lacey Evans from her official Twitter handle. She reminded fans that there’s only one Sgt. Slaughter. She also referred to Lacey Evans as a poser in the NSFW tweet which is now deleted.

In an update, insider source @WrestleVotes noted the following…

“Adding to the Lacey Evans / Sgt. Slaughter story… back in January WWE asked Sarge to appear in the Lacey return vignettes, where he would “teach” & pass down the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter adamantly denied any involvement.”