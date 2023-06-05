Rhea Ripley Believes Dominik Mysterio Will Soon Win A Singles WWE Title

During a recent interview with the Battleground podcast, Rhea Ripley praised Dominik Mysterio for his heel heat and said she expects he will win a title in WWE sooner rather than later:

"Yeah, he’s definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it’s quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time, seeing how far he’s grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence completely grow and just blossom into the Superstar that you see today, he’s definitely going to have some Championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it. He believes it, and so do Finn and Damian."

Dominik has only ever held WWE tag gold with his father Rey back in 2021.