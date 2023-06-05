WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Reflect On Concerns During His Time As WWE SmackDown General Manager

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2023

During the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Angle talked about being appointed the WWE SmackDown General Manager in 2004 which he was given while recovering from neck surgery. 

On worries about becoming permanent SmackDown GM: 

“I started getting nervous that this might be the last thing I do. They might just keep me on as a GM because I didn’t know what Vince felt about my neck, he wanted to take another chance and allow me to go forward. But Vince eventually did, and it happened a lot quicker than I wanted it to. I mean, Vince wanted me back in the lineup so quickly. And one day he had a doctor checked me out and the doctor cleared me and Vince said, ‘You’re wrestling this PPV.'”

On what he told Vince McMahon: 

“I was like, ‘Vince, I haven’t wrestled in six months. I haven’t done any cardio. I’ve been in a fucking wheelchair. Pretending it’s broken, like how am I gonna be able to go 30 minutes with Eddie? I’m out of shape.’ He’s like, ‘Too bad, you’re going anyway.’ I was like, ‘Well Vince, you know.’ But you know what? I held up pretty good so it wasn’t a bad decision from Vince. I like the way it was. Abilities. I like that you have the access to go if you wanted to, or if you didn’t want to, you didn’t have to go.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #smackdown

