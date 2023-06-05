WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Michael Cole Named "Our Generation’s Jim Ross" By WWE Hall Of Famer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2023

WWE veteran broadcaster Michael Cole has received some high praise from a WWE Hall of Famer recently.

Michael Cole has been on WWE television for 26 years having carried out a number of broadcasting roles, but none more important than his commentary work of which he is currently the voice of SmackDown on Friday nights.

During his latest "Oh… You Didn’t Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has some high praised for cole who he compared to fellow broadcast WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

"He’s still there today doing it man. And doing it better — I’d say this is our generation’s Jim Ross … Michael Cole’s the deal. He’s the voice of the WWE, no doubt."

Tags: #wwe #road dogg #brian james #michael cole

