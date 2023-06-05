Michael Cole Named "Our Generation’s Jim Ross" By WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE veteran broadcaster Michael Cole has received some high praise from a WWE Hall of Famer recently.

Michael Cole has been on WWE television for 26 years having carried out a number of broadcasting roles, but none more important than his commentary work of which he is currently the voice of SmackDown on Friday nights.

During his latest "Oh… You Didn’t Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has some high praised for cole who he compared to fellow broadcast WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

"He’s still there today doing it man. And doing it better — I’d say this is our generation’s Jim Ross … Michael Cole’s the deal. He’s the voice of the WWE, no doubt."