Big News For WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2023

Since WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes has been feuding with Brock Lesnar with both men already clocking a 1-1 record against each other.

Their first match took place at Backlash with Rhodes picking up the win, however, it was Lesnar at Night of Champions who leveled things out.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE is planning a third match between them on August 5 at SummerSlam 2023:

“Got big news. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is SummerSlam. SummerSlam, Ford Field. The match number three. I presume he’s (Rhodes) going to win too. He should win," Meltzer stated.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #summerslam #brock lesnar #cody rhodes

