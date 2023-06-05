AEW Star Believes Orange Cassidy Has "Crazy Similarity" To The Undertaker

AEW Matt Hardy sees a direct similarity between Orange Cassidy and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy revealed he thinks very highly of International Champion Orange Cassidy:

“Orange Cassidy is tremendous. He’s at the top of the list when it comes to performers in AEW. He’s out there playing a character that is not easy to do, but he’s very committed to the gig. I can tell you how much I respect someone who does that because I did that as Broken Matt Hardy.

“The thing that attracts him to so many fans is the persona. It’s the whole Orange Cassidy shtick. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the industry right now. He has great confidence in knowing what he needs to do — to make the character excel, grow, and connect with people.”

Matt Hardy then explained a "crazy similarity" between Cassidy and the legendary The Undertaker:

“In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker. [Taker] was like Vince’s go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There’s a crazy similarity there.”