WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Star Believes Orange Cassidy Has "Crazy Similarity" To The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2023

AEW Star Believes Orange Cassidy Has "Crazy Similarity" To The Undertaker

AEW Matt Hardy sees a direct similarity between Orange Cassidy and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy revealed he thinks very highly of International Champion Orange Cassidy:

“Orange Cassidy is tremendous. He’s at the top of the list when it comes to performers in AEW. He’s out there playing a character that is not easy to do, but he’s very committed to the gig. I can tell you how much I respect someone who does that because I did that as Broken Matt Hardy.

“The thing that attracts him to so many fans is the persona. It’s the whole Orange Cassidy shtick. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the industry right now. He has great confidence in knowing what he needs to do — to make the character excel, grow, and connect with people.”

Matt Hardy then explained a "crazy similarity" between Cassidy and the legendary The Undertaker:

“In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker. [Taker] was like Vince’s go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There’s a crazy similarity there.”

Michael Cole Named "Our Generation’s Jim Ross" By WWE Hall Of Famer

WWE veteran broadcaster Michael Cole has received some high praise from a WWE Hall of Famer recently. Michael Cole has been on WWE televisi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 05, 2023 01:37PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #matt hardy #undertaker #orange cassidy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82274/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer