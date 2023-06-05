WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

First Look at Owen Hart In AEW Fight Forever Video Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 05, 2023

First Look at Owen Hart In AEW Fight Forever Video Game

The first look at Owen Hart in AEW’s Fight Forever video game has been revealed.
 
YouTuber Chris Danger posted footage of Owen in the Road To Elite mode. Hart's inclusion is part of the company's partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation.

AEW’s Fight Forever video game will be released on Thursday, June 29, via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. 

Below are screenshots and footage:

Kurt Angle Reflect On Concerns During His Time As WWE SmackDown General Manager

During the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Angle talked about being appointed the WWE SmackDown General Manager in 2004 which he was [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 05, 2023 01:41PM


Tags: #aew #aew games #fight forever #owen hart

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82273/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer