First Look at Owen Hart In AEW Fight Forever Video Game

The first look at Owen Hart in AEW’s Fight Forever video game has been revealed.
YouTuber Chris Danger posted footage of Owen in the Road To Elite mode. Hart's inclusion is part of the company's partnership with The Owen Hart Foundation.
AEW’s Fight Forever video game will be released on Thursday, June 29, via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Below are screenshots and footage:
Now that @thechrisdenker revealed Owen Hart for #AEWFightForever, I can confirm that he will be 1 of the Unlockables & comes with this Epic Rarity attire for you to get w/ in-game currency.@AEWGames bringing in the heat with these extra attires. pic.twitter.com/wgmX7xVWJr— Macho T (@ItsMachoT) June 4, 2023
First look at Owen Hart in #AEWFightForever! 👑— Chris Danger (@thechrisdenker) June 3, 2023
So insane to see him back in a video game. Thanks to @AEWGames & THQN for getting us early access and letting me reveal Owen! pic.twitter.com/B3f9APWBkl
