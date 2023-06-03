WWE Superstars Announce Their Engagement

WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss today announced their engagement. Emma announced the engagement on Instagram with photos.
Emma returned to WWE when Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer in the company.
Emma and Riddick recently appeared together on WWE television with Moss going up against Shinsuke Nakamura. Both Emma and Moss were drafted RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft.
WNS sends our best wishes to the happy couple!
Congratulations @EmmaWWE @MadcapMoss pic.twitter.com/oDxRXxdJFn— Lauren Clayton (@NikkiBrieFanat) June 3, 2023
