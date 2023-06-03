WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstars Announce Their Engagement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2023

WWE Superstars Emma and Riddick Moss today announced their engagement. Emma announced the engagement on Instagram with photos.

Emma returned to WWE when Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer in the company.

Emma and Riddick recently appeared together on WWE television with Moss going up against Shinsuke Nakamura. Both Emma and Moss were drafted RAW during the 2023 WWE Draft.

WNS sends our best wishes to the happy couple!

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2023 06:06PM


Tags: #wwe #emma #riddick moss #raw

