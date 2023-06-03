WWE Is Planning Something Big For Intercontinental Champion Gunther

A new report has emerged revealing WWE plans for Gunther’s reign as Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther became Intercontinental Championship on June 10, 2022, and his long reign looks set to continue.

WRKD Wrestling reports WWE officials have had discussions about having Gunther overtake The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time:

“Roman Reigns isn’t the only superstar inching closer to history. We’ve learned that there are internal talks for Gunther to pass Honky Tonk Man’s all time historic Intercontinental championship reign. He’d officially break the record on September 6th.”

WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man held the Intercontinental Championship for a record-breaking 454 days before losing the gold in just 31 seconds to The Ultimate Warrior at SummerSlam 1988.