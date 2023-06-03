WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Date And Venue Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2023

The 2023 Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event will take place on July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey.

The date and location of the upcoming event was revealed during Friday's AEW Rampage, with the promotion announcing will take place at the CURE Insurance Arena. 

No matches have yet been announced. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 9th at 10.00 am ET.

AEW Collision is also scheduled for New Jersey the following night but at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #death before dishonor

