ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Date And Venue Announced

The 2023 Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event will take place on July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey.

The date and location of the upcoming event was revealed during Friday's AEW Rampage, with the promotion announcing will take place at the CURE Insurance Arena.

No matches have yet been announced. Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 9th at 10.00 am ET.

AEW Collision is also scheduled for New Jersey the following night but at the Prudential Center in Newark.