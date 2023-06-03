WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Hints At Something New For The Judgment Day Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 03, 2023

Rhea Ripley is hoping a new member joins The Judgment Day soon.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where she explained what the group is looking for in new members:

"So, we’re always looking at individuals that might make the cut. They obviously have to prove themselves to us and they have to want the same things that we want. Also, understand that no one is in charge. That we’re all here in a close knit unit where we’re all supporting each other and wanting what’s best for everyone in the group and just wanting to take over WWE as a whole."

She added the group is looking at all brands for their next member:

"So we’re always looking at the people that are coming up from NXT. We’ve looked at all the SmackDown Superstars, all the Raw Superstars. We tried with AJ before but he was stubborn. We tried with Liv before but she was stubborn. We’ve been looking at a few people, I don’t want to give anything away but we’ll see if they make the cut."

Tags: #wwe #rhea ripley #judgment day #the judgment day

