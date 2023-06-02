Two More WWE Superstar Qualify For 2023 Money In The Bank

Two more WWE Superstars have qualified for this year's 2023 Men's and Women's Money In The Bank ladder matches.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans and LA Knight defeated Montez Ford to qualify for the men's and women's ladder matches at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view.

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 is scheduled to take place on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.