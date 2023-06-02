WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Unveils New Undisputed WWE Universal Championship For Roman Reigns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2023

During the closing segment of Friday's WWE SmackDown, Triple H came down to the ring to celebrate Roman Reigns becoming the first WWE Superstar since Hulk Hogan 35 years ago to hold a world title in the company for 1000 days.

To commemorate the milestone, Triple H presented Reigns with a newly designed WWE Universal Championship, which is very similar to the WWE and Universal Championship design, but with a golden center plate and black gem stones on the logo. The belt also reads "Undisputed Champion".

The Usos interrupted the segment, more here.


