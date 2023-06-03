Rhea Ripley Wanted A Different Kind Of Entrance At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has revealed a nixed plan for her WrestleMania 39 entrance.

During the most recent Battleground podcast, Ripley revealed that she wanted Motionless in White to perform her theme during her entrance but due to the fact they were on tour, they couldn't attend WrestleMania. Ripley is hopeful it will happen in the future, maybe SummerSlam:

“I have Chris Motionless singing my song right now. So, I would absolutely love the Motionless in White to perform me out to the ring.

“We were trying to do it for WrestleMania 39 but unfortunately, they had a tour in Germany, I believe, which was already rescheduled from the COVID era. So, they had to do that. They couldn’t pull out again.

“But I’m hoping that maybe SummerSlam or some sort of PLE, they’ll be there to perform me out to the ring because I would love to be on the stage with my musically talented twin Chris Motionless and the rest of Motionless in White.”