Braun Strowman Provides Health Update Following Neck Surgery

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2023

Braun Strowman recently underwent some pretty major neck surgery which will likely keep him out of the ring for the rest of 2023.

In a post on Instagram, Braun provided an update on undergoing neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama with a video of the surgery.

“Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one #fusion on my c4/c5 #vertebrae was in the great hands of #DrCordover at @andrews_sports_medicine was a great experience considering. Thank you to @wwe for always taking the up most care of us.

This was very scary to find out about having to have done and they were there every step of the way reassuring that I was going to have the best care possible. This will take a little bit of time to heal from. But I assure you ( in the words of the #Terminator ) I’ll be back!!!! Thank you all in advance for the well wishes.

Much Love
Adam Scherr”

WNS wishes Strowman all the very best with his recovery.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 02, 2023 02:34PM


Tags: #wwe #braun strowman #adam scherr

