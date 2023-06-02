GUNTHER Wants To Wrestle Brock Lesnar In The United Kingdom

GUNTHER has long wanted to face Brock Lesnar and hopes WWE will one day sanction a match against "The Beast" in the United Kingdom.

During an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling with Mark Andrews, GUNTHER discussed his encounter with Lesnar at the 2023 Royal Rumble:

“That moment with Brock was all I needed. I don’t think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed.

Just see how people…on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn’t translate to the venue.

When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away.”

GUNTHER is hopeful Triple H will grant the match in the UK for Money in the Bank:

“I hope. The thing is, who knows. We had great success as Clash at the Castle, and now coming back with Money in the Bank, I’m hoping this is something that becomes a tradition where they venture out to Europe for the big events. The response is great and we get the chance more often.”