Carlito Was Recently Spotted In Orlando For WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 02, 2023

Carlito returning to WWE part or full-time has long been rumored since he first returned at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2021 and then at Backlash in May 2023.

At Backlash he was involved San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny as he which also saw the surprise return of WWE legend Savio Vega.

PWInsider is reporting Carlito was spotted in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday for WWE although it remains unclear what exactly he was doing for the company. There is some speculation he was there to attend the Performance Center which is in Orlando.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #carlito #orlando

