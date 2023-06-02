WWE Has A New Tactic To Counter AEW In Key Markets

WWE may be the biggest pro wrestling company in the U.S. but it always seeks to maintain its position and protect the markets it works in.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported on a clause that WWE has introduced to arenas that AEW may also run in:

“There is an interesting note that in arenas that do rent to both AEW and WWE, WWE has put clauses in its deals that AEW can’t run a certain number of weeks before or after the WWE show, and also that AEW and the arena can’t announce the show or sell tickets until after the WWE show has taken place.”

This comes on the heels of AEW recently announcing a new weekly broadcast, Collision which will debut on June 17.